THE PROPERTY UNIT of PHINMA Corp. launched a P12-billion mixed-use township in Bacolod City on Oct. 19, expanding its portfolio and nationwide presence.

PHINMA Property Holdings Corp. (PHINMA Properties) introduced the 21-hectare Saludad township, which will feature a business district as well as various services from the PHINMA group, such as education from PHINMA Education Holdings, Inc. and hotel and event spaces from PHINMA Hospitality, the conglomerate said in a statement to the stock exchange on Monday.

The property developer partnered with JEPP Real Estate Co. for the mixed-use development, with design led by Royal Pineda+ Architecture • Design.

“This township will provide Bacolodnons and other locals more opportunities to improve their lives while finding their own community in Saludad,” PHINMA Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)Ramon R. del Rosario, Jr. said.

“This certainly inspires the group to harness our businesses’ strengths and ramp up investments to boost development in our regions and impact more lives,” he added.

The township will also have a town center with various dining, shopping, and entertainment selections, as well as residential spaces that will feature residential lots and medium-rise condominiums.

“We’re integrating the best of [Bacolod] in this township, embracing both heritage and modernity,” PHINMA Properties President and CEO Raphael B. Felix said.

Meanwhile, PHINMA Properties also launched the Likha Estates residential community inside Saludad.

The project will consist of modern living spaces, upscale amenities, and green spaces.

“Its various amenities enable a well-rounded lifestyle tailored to whatever their needs and desires are,” PHINMA Properties Vice-President and Chief Township Officer Paolo V. Reyes said.

On Monday, PHINMA Corp. shares fell by 2.16% or 45 centavos to P20.35 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave