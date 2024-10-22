FILIPINO e-commerce platform Shoppedia has partnered with J&T Express as its exclusive delivery courier.

Set to launch on Nov. 8, Shoppedia aims to reach 300,000 active buyers monthly.

The two firms signed a memorandum of agreement on Monday.

“By leveraging J&T Express’s unparalleled reach and operational excellence, we can ensure that our customers receive their orders quickly and efficiently, no matter where they are in the country,” said Niel G. La-as, chief executive officer of Shoppedia.

“We chose J&T because they cover almost 43,000 [locations]… That’s the number one qualification we’re looking at for a particular delivery courier,” he added. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante