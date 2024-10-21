LISTED D&L Industries, Inc. has obtained a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification for its head office in Quezon City as part of the company’s sustainability efforts.

The LEED Gold certification was given for the operations and maintenance of the LBL Building, the company’s head office in Quezon City, D&L said in an e-mailed statement over the weekend.

The LEED v4.1 O+M certification, awarded by green building consulting firm Barone International, provides a framework for green buildings that offer environmental, social, and governance benefits.

“As we strive to embody sustainability, we continue to look at ways on how to improve our operations and minimize our environmental footprint. We believe that getting a LEED certification for our facilities is a great way to ensure that our operations adhere to global best practices when it comes to sustainability,” D&L President and Chief Executive Officer (ceo) Alvin D. Lao said.

The LEED v4.1 O+M rating system needs a 12-month performance monitoring and evaluation of key environmental aspects such as greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficiency, water efficiency, ozone protection, location and transportation, waste management, environmental impact, and indoor environment quality.

The results of the evaluation showed that the building surpassed both global and local average scores for energy efficiency, waste management, and indoor air quality.

The building also uses zero ozone depletion potential refrigerant for its air conditioning system.

“With the operational improvements put in place during the course of the monitoring and evaluation process, the building was able to generate an exceptional reduction in greenhouse gases and a 40% average savings from baseline as far as water efficiency is concerned,” D&L said.

In March, D&L secured a LEED v4 Gold certification for the central hub of its production plant in Batangas province. The central hub houses the central command center of the plant, which monitors all key environmental elements.

D&L is engaged in product customization and specialization for the food, chemicals, plastics, and consumer products original design manufacturer industries.

Its principal business activities include manufacturing of customized food ingredients, specialty raw materials for plastics, and oleochemicals for personal and home care use. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave