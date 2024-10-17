THE PHILIPPINE Ports Authority (PPA) is spending a total of P737.41 million on port projects in Cagayan and Masbate.

In separate bid notices, the port regulator is inviting interested parties for the widening and upgrade of the Port of Aparri in Cagayan for P609.35 million, and the restoration of the Port of Esperanza in Masbate for P128.06 million.

The budget for the projects will be sourced from PPA’s corporate budget for the year, the agency said, adding that any bids made in excess of the approved budget for the contract will automatically be rejected and that all bidders must have undertaken a project similar to the contract being bid out.

For the Aparri Port, PPA said the contractor must complete the project within 450 calendar days or about one year and three months, while the winning bidder for the Esperanza Port is also given the same timetable to complete the restoration works on the port.

The bids and awards committee of PPA said it will conduct a pre-bid conference for the Aparri Port project on Oct. 25, while the pre-bid conference for the Esperanza Port is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Bids from interested parties for the Aparri Port project will be accepted on or before Nov. 7, while the deadline for bid submission for the Esperanza Port is on Oct. 30, the port regulator said.

PPA said earlier that it intends to enhance, develop, and expand ports to improve their efficiency and capacity.

In the next four years, until 2028, the PPA is earmarking about P16 billion to fund its infrastructure projects, including its 14 flagship projects slated to be completed during the period. — Ashley Erika O. Jose