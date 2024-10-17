THE Department of Energy (DoE) endorsed 19 energy projects to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) in September for a system impact study (SIS).

“In September 2024, the DoE issued 19 SIS endorsements to the NGCP, which are composed of three amendments and 16 new applications,” the department said in a document posted on its website.

Such studies are conducted to determine the adequacy and capability of the grid to accommodate the new connection.

The power projects have a combined potential capacity of more than 3,600 megawatts (MW).

Data from the DoE showed that it has issued SIS endorsements for 17 renewable energy projects, including nine solar power projects and eight wind power projects.

Among the large-scale solar energy projects are North Luzon Green and Sustainable Energy, Inc.’s 478.165-megawatt-peak (MWp) Burgos Dasol Solar Power Project in Pangasinan and Tuy Solar Power Corp.’s 425.302-MWp Magahis Solar Power Plant Project in Batangas.

Others that received SIS endorsements include Cleanergy 2, Inc.’s 209.560-MWp Casilagan Solar Power Project in Nueva Ecija, Exzal Renewable Energy Corp.’s 100-MWp Villahermosa-Danlog Solar Power Project in Sorsogon, and Linglingay Power Corp.’s 97.175-MWp Linglingay Solar Power Project in Isabela.

The DoE also endorsed Freya Renewables, Inc.’s 79.962-MWp Isabel Solar Power Project in Leyte, Kanji Solar, Inc.’s 70.013-MWp Tumauini Solar Power Project in Isabela, and Sta. Ignacia Tarlac Solar Power Corp.’s 10-MWp solar power project and its Phase 2 with 10-MWp capacity, both in Tarlac.

For wind power, among the notable projects is Vortex Offshore Wind Corp.’s 1,000-MW Mindoro Offshore Wind Power Project in Antique, as well as wpd Philippines Onshore, Inc.’s 400-MW Ilocos Onshore Wind Power Project in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Abra, and the 150-MW Antique Onshore Wind Power Project in Aklan and Antique.

Clearances were also issued for The Blue Circle Philippines Mindoro Corp.’s 112-MW Bulalacao Two Wind Power Project in Oriental Mindoro and First Gen Visayas Energy, Inc.’s 100-MW Kauswagan Wind Power Project in Lanao del Norte.

The list also includes MC Project Solutions, Inc.’s 100-MW Kandungaw Wind Power Project and 100-MW Alegria Wind Power Project in Cebu, as well as Citicore Wind Energy Corp.’s 50-MW Camarines Sur CW Wind Power Project in Camarines Sur.

Aside from renewable energy projects, the Energy department also issued clearances to undertake SIS for Manila Integrated Environment Corp.’s 100-MW Manila Waste-to-Energy Facility Project in Tondo, Manila and Energija Sur 2, Inc.’s 40-megawatt-hour Enerhiya Sur II Battery Energy Storage Project in Laguna.

For the nine months to September, the DoE has endorsed a total of 148 power projects, of which four are energy storage systems and one waste-to-energy project.

The DoE also issued certificates of endorsement (CoEs) for 12 power projects to the Energy Regulatory Commission last month, bringing them closer to obtaining operating permits.

Of the total endorsements, five are conventional power projects.

At the same time, the DoE issued endorsements to four renewable energy projects and three energy storage systems.

A CoE is a prerequisite for generation facilities to be issued a certificate of compliance. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera