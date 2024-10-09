AYALA Corp. has secured a $200-million senior long-term loan from Ty-led Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (Metrobank) to fund the expansion of the conglomerate’s investments in “emerging portfolios.”

The loan was signed on Sept. 16 and will be used to support the conglomerate’s financing initiatives for ongoing commitments and investments in technology and payments, health, logistics, and mobility, Ayala Corp. said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

“This loan agreement with Metrobank will support our efforts to sharpen our portfolio and allocate capital to clear business winners. We are glad to partner with Metrobank, an institution that has been working with us for over 30 years, supporting our purpose of building businesses that enable people to thrive,” Ayala Corp. Chief Finance Officer Alberto M. de Larrazabal said.

Metrobank previously provided credit facilities for the Ayala Group’s real estate developments, renewable energy projects, and data centers.

“This deal is a testament of our decades-long support to the Ayala group’s growth aspirations of building businesses that transform industries, challenge the status quo, and bring innovations that contribute to the Philippines’ social and economic development goals, all while being a standard bearer for good corporate governance,” Metrobank Institutional Banking Sector Head Mary Mylene A. Caparas said.

For the first half of the year, Ayala Corp. saw a 21% increase in net income, amounting to P22.3 billion, compared with P18.4 billion in the same period last year.

Revenue for the January-to-June period climbed 10% to P179.94 billion compared with P164.24 billion in 2023.

On Tuesday, Ayala Corp. shares fell 0.41%, or P3, to P737 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave