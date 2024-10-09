MORE Electric and Power Corp. (MORE Power) has energized its rehabilitated substation in Iloilo City, the Razon-led power distributor said on Tuesday.

“The Molo Substation had been in operation for 23 years without proper maintenance, leading to frequent equipment malfunctions,” MORE President and Chief Executive Officer Roel Z. Castro said in a statement.

“This upgrade is essential not only to meet the increasing demand for electricity due to population growth and commercial expansion in the area but also to extend the life of the transformer and improve its performance using advanced technology to ensure stable and efficient power distribution,” he added.

The rehabilitation of the 25/30-megavolt ampere substation, which has an estimated cost of P60.6 million, started on July 5, 2023, with EEI Power Corp. as the contractor.

It involved replacing outdated and unreliable equipment, including the control system, switchyard, and other important devices.

The Molo Substation’s upgrade also includes a reconfigured in-out system, which reduces the risk of outages, especially during peak demand, the company said.

The system allows for flexibility, enabling power to be easily rerouted through the SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system if a transmission line segment encounters a fault.

“The integration of this modern substation into Iloilo City’s power system also allows for smarter load management, ensuring that MORE Power can swiftly respond to fluctuations in demand,” said Armil Logarta, MORE Power’s project manager and development head. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera