THE P10-billion investment will add more than 990 room keys to the portfolio of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, RLC said in a statement to the stock exchange on Thursday.

The investment includes the launch of the ultra-luxury NUSTAR Hotel in Cebu, the lifestyle brand Grand Summit Hotel in Cebu and Pangasinan, and the first and only Filipino-owned five-star hotel brand Fili in Bridgetowne Estate in Quezon City.

“These developments will not only solidify Robinsons Hotels and Resorts’ position as a leader in the hospitality sector but also elevate its standing among globally recognized brands catering to a wide range of market segments,” RLC said.

“The P10-billion investment is poised to drive long-term growth, enhance guest experiences, and position Robinsons Hotels and Resorts as a key player in the country’s thriving tourism and real estate sectors,” it added.

RHR claims to be the largest and most diversified hotel group in the country with 30 properties in 20 cities and municipalities nationwide. It has nearly 5,000 room keys, according to the company’s website.

RHR’s other properties are The Westin Manila, Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu, and Holiday Inn Manila Galleria.

On Thursday, RLC shares rose 0.38% or six centavos to P15.66 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave