MEDIAQUEST Holdings, Inc.’s media information literacy (MIL) initiative ThinkAMuna Pilipinas hopes to combat artificial intelligence (AI)-driven disinformation beyond the election period, aiming to promote critical thinking and media literacy year-round.

“The elections are going to be one period where the threat of disinformation will become much more elevated, but if you look at it, disinformation is there every day of the year,” Ramon “Mon” R. Isberto, communication consultant of Pangilinan-led MediaQuest, told BusinessWorld on Oct. 1.

ThinkAMuna Pilipinas was initially implemented as part of the election coverage program “Bilang Pilipino 2025, Bayan ang Ipanalo.”

“What we’re hoping to achieve is that over time, we help build the counterculture of critical thinking upon which media information literacy is really the core of critical thinking,” Mr. Isberto said.

MediaQuest news organizations include News5, One News, One PH, Radyo5 TrueFM, The Philippine Star, BusinessWorld, The Freeman, and Pilipino Star Ngayon.

The group partnered with the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas.

“We want to make this part and parcel of the information flow of the news coverage agenda of our organizations,” Mr. Isberto said.

“ThinkAMuna” is about the first thing you should do when dealing with information, he added.

He said that with the flood of information, it has become increasingly difficult to distinguish what is real or not, especially with AI.

Moving forward, MediaQuest would like to establish working relationships with schools and community organizations that are conducting MIL activities or programs themselves in the later stages, Mr. Isberto added.

He also noted that false news stories were 70% more likely to be re-tweeted than true stories. Meanwhile, it takes true stories around six times longer to reach 1,500 people.

“All those who wish to push disinformation and misinformation design it so that it stimulates an emotional reaction from you. Because an emotional reaction short-circuits the normal thinking of individuals,” Mr. Isberto said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante