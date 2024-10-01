SOLAR POWER provider Buskowitz Energy, Inc. has secured deals for an investment of up to $100 million (approximately P5.6 billion) from global real asset investment manager PATRIZIA MBK Fund Management Pty Ltd. (PMBK).

APAC Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (A-SIF), managed by PMBK, is targeting an investment via fund and co-investments in Buskowitz, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The investment consists of a combination of primary and secondary share acquisitions.

“With this investment, backed by industry leaders PATRIZIA and Mitsui, we gain partners with a global reputation for excellence, who understand our long-term goals, commitment to growth, and share our dedication to meaningful collaboration,” Buskowitz Founder and Chief Executive Officer James Buskowitz said.

“We are excited to work with partners who are fully aligned with our mission, providing the depth of support necessary to drive both our business and the energy transition of the Philippines forward,” he added.

Saji Anantakrishnan, head of infrastructure for Australia and Asia for PATRIZIA, said that renewable energy in the country “is a fast-growing sector that presents compelling opportunities for A-SIF.”

Buskowitz Energy has business in rooftop solar development, engineering, procurement, construction, and financing in the Philippines. It has installed and commissioned over 300 projects for residential, commercial, and industrial facilities.

Meanwhile, PMBK is a joint venture between Germany’s PATRIZIA SE and Japan’s Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

The latest investment follows the recent $36-million project finance facility secured from the Asian Development Bank and the Philippine National Bank.

This has enabled Buskowitz Energy to increase its capital available to roll out its pipeline of more than 500 megawatts peak of solar power projects across the Philippines. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera