LOGISTICS provider Federal Express Corp. (FedEx), an American multinational conglomerate focused on transportation, e-commerce, and business services, said the Philippines is one of its growing markets in the Asia-Pacific region, alongside Vietnam and Indonesia.

On the sidelines of a facility tour at Clark International Airport in Pampanga on Friday, FedEx Managing Director for the Philippines Maribeth E. Espinosa said that the company makes strategic investments based on the trends they monitor.

“The fact that we will expand to a bigger facility shows that we have full trust in the Philippines,” Ms. Espinosa said.

“The Philippines is strategically located. Geographically, it has access points to the different ASEAN regions. That is one, and we also look at the talent pool when we invest in a certain market,” she added.

She said the country’s English-speaking population and dedicated workforce are why the company trusts its over 1,000 Filipino employees.

In July, FedEx announced plans to more than double the size of its Clark facility by signing a lease agreement with Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD).

“We signed a lease agreement with LIPAD to expand this facility because we want to ensure that we answer the needs of our customers and anticipate their needs because we want to help the Philippine business community to really connect to the world,” she said.

The company’s hub in Clark is among its three gateway facilities, with the others located in Singapore and Japan. Its main hub is in China.

FedEx’s 17,000-square-meter facility at Clark International Airport can sort 9,000 parcels per hour. — Justine Irish D. Tabile