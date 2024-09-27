LISTED property developer Haus Talk, Inc. (HTI) targets to expand its market share in the economic housing segment by enhancing its presence in key regions like Rizal and Laguna with large-scale projects.

“The corporation’s strategic priorities for the upcoming year include enhancing its presence in key regions such as Rizal and Laguna, where the corporation is working on large-scale projects that cater to the economic and mid-cost segments,” HTI said in a statement to the stock exchange on Thursday.

The company said it also aims to speed up project timelines and improve construction efficiency using CIP (cast-in-place) technology for quicker home delivery.

In a Sept. 20 disclosure, HTI announced the acquisition of a 37-hectare property in Angono and Teresa, Rizal for P1 billion.

HTI signed a memorandum of agreement with Liberty Flour Mills, Inc. for the property acquisition in Rizal.

“The property is envisioned to be HTI’s first mixed-use development project in the Rizal area and is expected to bring in revenues of approximately P9 billion,” it said.

HTI added that land development for the area is expected to commence by the fourth quarter of 2025.

“This transaction expands HTI’s land portfolio and reinforces its vision of becoming the most valued and recognized property developer that provides value for money residential real estate projects by investing in prime land locations,” the company said.

The property covers eight contiguous parcels of land with a total area of 372,201 square meters.

On Thursday, HTI stocks were unchanged at P1.09 apiece. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante