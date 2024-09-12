DEVCON Philippines, the country’s largest tech community, is set to develop technology solutions for climate problems after signing a tripartite agreement aimed at creating a platform for climate resilience.

“We will immediately deploy and develop technologies and products for climate and disaster response in the Philippines,” Winston L. Damarillo, DEVCON president, said during a roundtable discussion on Wednesday.

DEVCON said it had partnered with the Department of Science and Technology and the De La Salle University (DLSU) to bring climate-driven technology solutions.

The three parties are set to develop a platform, called Climate Resilience Technology (CResT), allowing them to launch climate-focused solutions and help advance access to renewable energy (RE).

“DEVCON will take the lead on technology innovation and ensure that climate solutions are developed and scaled rapidly. Meanwhile the DLSU Animo Labs, the university’s research and development arm, will provide cutting-edge research infrastructure and resources,” it said in a separate statement.

Mr. Damarillo said the initiative also targets to attract climate tech-startups and investors to position the country into a global hub for climate technology.

“As we collaborate to establish the Philippines as a global hub for climate tech, our vision extends beyond our borders. Through the CResT platform, we are laying the foundation for a sustainable future with solutions that have local impact and global reach,” Mr. Damarillo said.

He said DEVCON is aiming to have at least 100 climate startups involved in this initiative in the next two to three years.

“We hope by next year, our goal is 100 startups in climate within in two to three years. We want to start with that, if there are that many startups in the Philippines focused on climate and itself pays for the solutions,” he said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose