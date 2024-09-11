DBDOYC, Inc., operator of the Angkas ride-hailing app, is eyeing an expansion of its four-wheel service Angcars beyond Metro Manila, its founder said.

“There will definitely be expansions outside of Metro Manila as well,” Angkas Founder Angeline Xiwen Tham told reporters on the sidelines of the Management Association of the Philippines 22nd International CEO Conference in Taguig City on Tuesday.

“It’s basically any area where there’s a need. This is something that we’re closely working with the local government units on,” she added.

Currently in beta phase, Angcars is serving areas such as Mandaluyong, Makati, Pasig, and Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. The service also only caters up to four passengers.

Angcars also seeks to introduce options like Angcars Economy and Angcars Plus, which would allow a passenger to request four-seater or six-seater vehicles.

Ms. Tham said that Angkas is also looking to expand the coverage of its motorcycle taxi service.

“There’s a lot of plans to launch the service outside of other locations. We have a lot of interest from local government units to bring this service to help them to professionalize the transportation systems in their cities,” she said.

The company’s two-wheel service is currently available in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro.

When asked about the company’s public listing plans, Ms. Tham said that Angkas is currently prioritizing business growth.

“I think we’re focused on building the business right now and making sure to bring the right service to our customers. That’s really our focus at this point,” she said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave