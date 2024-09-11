THE DEPARTMENT of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has opened an Apostille Receiving Center (ARC) in Robinsons Place Ilocos Norte mall to provide more accessible authentication services, according to Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC).

An apostille is an internationally accepted form of public document verification. It is attached to documents such as birth certificates, professional licenses, and school records.

“This is the very first ARC branch in Ilocos Norte and just the second Apostille Receiving Center in the country. The newest DFA ARC can be found at Robinsons Ilocos’ Lingkod Pinoy Center,” RLC said in a statement on Tuesday.

With the new facility, residents in the north no longer have to travel far or book online appointments in advance to get their documents verified, the company said.

The ARC is open to all citizens, not just those based in Ilocos.

“If it’s more convenient, one may also apply for the apostille at three other DFA consular offices based in Robinsons Malls, more specifically in Robinsons Iloilo, Robinsons Starmills (Pampanga), and Robinsons Galleria Cebu,” RLC said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante