THE WAVE RESIDENCES, a 2.6-hectare development in Nasugbu, Batangas is expected to be completed by 2027, housing developer Pocket Communities Corp. said.

The company broke ground on the P350-million project, which will include 122 housing units, on Aug. 2.

“The construction of The Wave Residences is currently underway. The target completion date for the model house is December 2024, and the overall development is expected to be completed within the next three years,” Red J. Rosales, chief operating officer of Pocket Communities, told BusinessWorld via an e-mail on Aug. 13.

“Pocket Communities primarily targets starting families, returning residents or rural migrants, retirees, or simply individuals seeking an upgraded living experience,” he added.

Amenities at The Wave Residences include parks and playgrounds for outdoor recreation, a clubhouse with gazebos, and a swimming pool.

Additionally, the project offers spaces such as a zen garden and a meditation park.

Sustainability is also a key feature, with solar-powered infrastructure and a radio-frequency identification entrance system ensuring security and eco-friendly living, he said.

Mr. Rosales said the location of The Wave Residences is the only remaining residential lot within Nasugbu that offers residents proximity to essential amenities, business centers, and beach access.

He added that the project benefits from infrastructure developments such as the Nasugbu-Bauan and Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas expressways and is set to become a prime residential hub.

“The community is designed with a focus on exclusivity and privacy. This combination of accessibility, sustainability, and thoughtful design gives it a significant edge over other developments in the affordable housing market,” he said.

Mr. Rosales said that over the coming years, The Wave Residences will likely see substantial appreciation in value, establishing itself as a “high-value property investment and a sought-after community” for those looking to upgrade their living experience in a coastal setting. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante