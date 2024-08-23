Organizations are encouraged to showcase their sustainability achievements by participating in the Triple P Awards, the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines said on Thursday.

IABC Philippines said that organizations interested in participating in the Triple P Awards can submit their entries until Aug. 30.

“The Triple P Awards represent a powerful opportunity for businesses to demonstrate how they are making a difference. Each entry contributes to a growing narrative of purposeful business, and I encourage all organizations to share their sustainability stories and inspire positive change,” IABC Chair Melody M. Del Rosario said in an e-mailed statement.

The Triple P (planet, people, and progress) Awards honor and celebrate excellence in sustainable business practices, transparency, and impactful communication.

“As the corporate landscape evolves, the importance of ESG strategies has never been more critical. Investors, customers, and employees are increasingly prioritizing sustainability and ethical practices in their decision-making processes,” IABC Philippines said.

“Participating in the IABC Triple P Awards positions companies as leaders in this transformative arena, allowing them to highlight their commitments to sustainability and social responsibility,” it added.

Interested organizations may visit the IABC Philippines website at www.iabcphppp.com, where they will find the submission guidelines and criteria.

IABC Philippines is an organization for professionals in the field of business communication in the country. The group provides its members with opportunities for networking, professional development, and access to valuable resources.

The Triple P Awards is organized by IABC Philippines in collaboration with Deloitte and the Makati Business Club. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave