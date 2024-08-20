ISUZU Philippines Corp. is exploring the expansion of its product lineup to incorporate electric vehicles (EVs) due to the increasing demand for carbon-neutral transportation options in the country, the company said on Monday.

During a press conference for the 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) on Monday, Isuzu Executive Vice-President Shojiro Sakoda said the company is assessing its strategy for launching EVs in the Philippine market.

“We are indeed very excited about the developments in our EV lineup, as seen in Japan and Thailand,” he said.

“For the Philippine market, we recognize the increasing interest in electric vehicles, and we are carefully assessing the best strategy to introduce our EV models here.”

Regarding the potential introduction of hybrid variants in the Philippines, Mr. Sakoda said that Isuzu is open to adapting its lineup to meet the evolving needs of Filipino consumers, particularly for trucks.

“Introducing hybrid vehicles is something we are actively exploring, especially as we consider the unique challenges and opportunities in the Philippine market,” he said.

“Hybrids could serve as a practical bridge towards full electrification, offering better fuel efficiency and lower emissions while utilizing existing infrastructure.”

Despite the industry’s growth and resilience post-pandemic, Mr. Sakoda acknowledged that limited manufacturing support, high taxation, and regulatory constraints present challenges to achieving further growth.

“Our primary focus is on ensuring that the infrastructure, support systems, and consumer readiness are in place to deliver the best customer experience,” he added.

Isuzu will unveil its new offerings at PIMS, scheduled for Oct. 24-27.

“We invite the public to visit the 9th PIMS in October to see what Isuzu has to offer in terms of EVs,” Mr. Sakoda said.

“While no definitive timeline has been announced, Isuzu’s ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability indicates that exciting developments are on the horizon,” the company added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile