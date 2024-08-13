PANGILINAN-LED PLDT Inc. and its wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc. said they are expanding their inclusion program by partnering with the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) to provide solutions for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“We have been doing this program for many years. We have been working together since the pandemic, and because we are now focusing on inclusion, we decided to come here and partner with NCDA,” Catherine L. Yap-Yang, PLDT first vice-president and corporate communications head, said in an interview on Monday.

PLDT and Smart signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) to launch Innovation Generation 4.0. This initiative aims to engage tech-savvy youths in developing innovative digital technology solutions for persons with disabilities.

“In the course of the whole program, we provide connectivity because we conduct all these in a hybrid format. We also provide the funding for the on-site engagements,” Ms. Yang said.

“[The program] is dedicated to addressing the everyday challenges faced by persons with disabilities. By harnessing the creativity and technical expertise of young innovators, this partnership seeks to create meaningful change that benefits persons with disabilities across the country,” NCDA said in a separate statement.

Launched in 2020, Innovation Generation is PLDT and Smart’s innovation grant program for young and tech-savvy Filipinos. It serves as a platform for the youth, allowing them to pitch solutions committed to social good.

