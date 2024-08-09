GOKONGWEI-LED conglomerate JG Summit Holdings, Inc. on Thursday said it is actively working with cybersecurity experts and partners to investigate an alleged ransomware attack.

“Our business units continue to operate normally. We are working closely with our cybersecurity experts and partners to proactively investigate and assess the situation,” JG Summit Holdings Inc. said in an e-mailed statement.

The company said it was “aware of circulating reports of a possible cybersecurity attack” and has activated all response protocols and enhanced security measures to ensure data protection.

Deep Web Konek has reported that the cyberattack targeted over 40,000 computers in JG Summit’s network and encrypted a total of 300 gigabytes of data.

The attackers gave JG Summit Holdings seven days to respond.

The cybersecurity group said the ransom note expressed the attacker’s frustration with JG Summit’s “lack of communication.”

In the note, the attackers said they are prepared to carry out additional attacks including further encryption, data shredding, and the use of secure delete functions to ensure no recovery is possible if their demands are not met.

“We take this matter very seriously. We recognize that many organizations have faced similar challenges in the current cybersecurity landscape,” JG Summit Holdings said.

The company said that safeguarding its data and preserving stakeholder trust are of utmost importance, and it will share updates as needed. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante