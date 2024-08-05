ROBINSONS Land Corp. (RLC) said it targets to obtain sustainability certifications for all its new office developments in Metro Manila, aligning with the company’s strategic green initiatives.

“All Metro Manila offices to be erected would be certified,” RLC Head of Corporate Planning, Strategy, and Sustainability Ramon Rivero said on the sidelines of a forum organized by BusinessWorld last week.

He said that RLC has acquired Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) or Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) certifications for 15 properties.

In April, RLC received the preliminary EDGE Advanced certification for its Le Pont Residences premium development within the Bridgetowne Destination Estate in Pasig City.

Le Pont Residences is designed with various energy and water efficiency measures in place, along with sustainability features.

“Through green building certifications, we are capable of withstanding environmental stressors by integrating resilient features and energy-efficient systems,” Mr. Rivero said.

“In addition, green certification enhances our company’s reputation and attracts environmentally conscious tenants and investors,” he added.

Mr. Rivero said 24 RLC malls are using solar power with a total capacity of 31 megawatts, translating to 182 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy and avoiding 129,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

“We are committed to leading the way in this transformation, in our commercial properties, in our hotels, in our residential condominiums, in our logistics and warehouses, and in our destination estates,” Mr. Rivero said.

“We believe in building better and integrating sustainability into every aspect of our operations,” he added.

Last week, RLC launched the second tower of its MIRA condominium complex in Quezon City under Phase 1 of the development. The second tower was launched following the introduction of MIRA’s first tower in April.

The MIRA condominium complex will have four towers. The property offers a range of unit options, including studios, one-bedroom units with balconies, and two-bedroom units with or without balconies.

— Revin Mikhael D. Ochave