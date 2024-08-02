THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it endorsed 22 renewable power projects to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) in June for a system impact study (SIS).

“In June 2024, the DoE issued 22 SIS endorsements to the NGCP which are all new applications,” the department said in a document posted on its website.

Such studies are conducted to determine the adequacy and capability of the grid to accommodate the new connection.

The government aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the country’s power generation mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

Data from the Energy department showed that it has issued SIS endorsements for 13 solar power projects and nine wind power projects.

Among the notable projects is the Terra Solar Project under SP New Energy Corp., which consists of a 3,500-megawatt (MW) solar-power plant and a 4,500-megawatt-hour battery-energy storage system.

The projects also include the 516.10-MW Suncastle Baao Solar Farm Project, 421.97-MW Medellin Solar Power Project, 365.46-MW Cabiao Solar Power Project, 304.06-MW Tinang Tarlac Solar Power Project, 300-MW San Jose Wind Power Project, and the 280-MW GigaWind1 Floating Solar Power Project.

The list also includes the 229-MW San Luis Solar Power Project, 169.55-MW Iguig Solar Power Project, 131.79-MW Calamba Floating Photovoltaic Solar Power Project, 86.74-MW San Marcelino Solar Power Project, 61.31-MW Cabcaben Solar Power Project, and the 67-MW Magat Floating Solar Power Project.

The DoE has also issued SIS endorsements for the 300-MW Botolan Wind Power Project, 300-MW San Jose Wind Power Project, and the 50-MW Mabini Wind Power Project.

The department has also endorsed the Ubay Wind Power Project, Quezon Wind Power Project, Butuan 1 Wind Power Project, Gumaca-Pitogo Wind Power Project, Butuan Wind Power Project, and Palayan-Laur Wind Power Project for the study, all of which have a capacity of 100 MW.

For the first half of the year, the DoE has endorsed a total of 88 power projects, of which three are energy storage systems. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera