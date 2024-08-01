SM INVESTMENTS Corp. (SMIC) is looking to open 53 more Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) branches in SM Stores by 2026.

In a statement, SMIC said there are currently 25 CBTL cafés located within 25 SM Stores around the country. It plans to roll out 53 more CBTL branches within SM Stores, bringing the total to 78 cafés by 2026.

The first CBTL branch for SM Store was opened at SM North EDSA in Quezon City in December 2022.

“Our decision to introduce coffee shops within SM Stores is driven by our customers’ desire for enhanced shopping experiences. We aim to provide a welcoming environment where customers can relax and enjoy themselves,” SM Store Executive Vice-President Dhinno Francis S. Tiu said.

“CBTL has committed to opening cafés in SM Stores based on their global reputation for exceptional customer service. We choose partners who align with our commitment to enhancing customer experience,” he added.

Mr. Tiu said the move to integrate cafés into retail spaces is a well-established practice among international brands, offering a communal experience.

“Enhancing customer experience is pivotal in retaining and attracting customers. The cafés will serve as spots for customers to recharge during shopping or as meeting places for friends and family,” Mr. Tiu said.

SM Store said that CBTL will also offer discounts to SMAC holders. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave