St. Luke’s Medical Center (SLMC) on Monday broke ground for its 13-storey hospital building in Quezon City.

“The current capacity for the old St. Luke’s, as it exists, is around 500 beds. This new building will give us 140 new rooms,” SLMC President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis P. Serrano told reporters on Monday.

The building, which is expected to be ready by 2027, will house nearly 80% of the hospital’s existing services.

The renovation of the Quezon City hospital, established in the 1960s, will cost P6 billion.

SLMC is also working on an P18-billion hospital expansion in Aseana, Parañaque.

“We promised to make this the best, the most modern hospital, better than Global (City), because Quezon City is the birth site of St. Luke’s, where it all began,” Mr. Serrano said.

He said that modern diagnostic imaging equipment, magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs), computed tomography (CT) scan, nuclear imaging, and other equipment will be placed in the Quezon City facility.

He added that SLMC is targeting to have a better turnaround time.

“After the hospital building, we’re looking at redeveloping the outpatient clinics for the doctors, the medical arts building. You can also see our College of Medicine. We’re already cramped,” Mr. Serrano said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante