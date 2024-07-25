SM SUPERMALLS reported a 21% surge in first-quarter foot traffic, averaging over four million daily visitors, up from 3.3 million in the same period last year.

This increase was driven by higher spending on leisure and dining, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The increase in foot traffic reflects our steadfast commitment to meeting the daily needs and wants of our customers,” SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan said.

The company noted that food tenants now comprise 30% of mall spaces leased, up from 10% a decade ago, while non-food tenants, including entertainment, occupy 50%.

Other service-related tenants complement the mall offerings.

“SM continues to innovate and elevate customer experiences,” Mr. Tan said.

One of the recent innovations in SM Supermalls properties is the Space & Time Cube+ at S Maison in Pasay City, which features an art museum with 20 themed attractions, including LED tunnels and holographic displays.

Another is the newly launched Cosplay City at SM City Fairview, a hub for the anime community with toy exhibits and anime-themed zones.

SM Mall of Asia also launched the Game Park in November last year, offering a 1,947-square-meter indoor entertainment complex with amenities like a bowling alley, basketball court, e-darts, and an indoor archery range.

SM Supermalls is a unit of listed property developer SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

The company opened SM City Caloocan in May, marking its 86th mall in the country. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave