MULTINATIONAL hospitality company Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) said it is expanding its Philippine portfolio by adding three new hotels through a partnership with SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC).

The three new hotels, located in Cauayan City, Isabela; Olongapo; and Dasmariñas City, Cavite, add over 450 keys to the group’s portfolio, RHG said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

RHG also said that the expansion will reinforce the position of its Park Inn by Radisson upper-midscale brand, which caters to business and leisure travelers.

“These three hotels will be an outstanding addition to the SMHCC portfolio as it forays into newly emerging important destinations in the country. The anticipated opening of these properties underscores the expansion of our hotel group and will be an added boost for the Philippine hospitality industry,” SMHCC Executive Vice-President Peggy E. Angeles said.

Park Inn by Radisson Cauayan Isabela will have 151 rooms and is expected to open in the second quarter of 2027. It will be an upper-midscale property and the first internationally branded hotel in Cauayan City.

The property is situated atop SM City Cauayan Mall and will feature a lobby bar, a breakfast restaurant, a private dining room, a gym, a swimming pool, a pool deck, a lounge, a kids’ pool, three meeting rooms, and a pre-function area.

Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2028, Park Inn by Radisson Olongapo Central will offer 151 rooms and will be located next to SM Olongapo Central Mall. Its amenities will include a lobby bar, a convertible breakfast area, a private dining room, a swimming pool, a pool deck, a lounge, and a kids’ pool.

This hotel marks the group’s entry into Olongapo and is expected to attract leisure travelers seeking beachfront relaxation, diving, and water sports.

Park Inn by Radisson Dasmariñas will have 151 rooms and is set to open in the fourth quarter of 2027. It will be an extension of SM City Dasmariñas, located about a 50-minute drive from Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The property will offer a lobby bar, a convertible breakfast area, a private dining room, a grab-and-go kiosk, a swimming pool, a pool deck, a lounge, and a kids’ pool.

“We are delighted to reveal these three new properties in the Philippines, where we are rapidly becoming the country’s most popular international hotel group. Our success in this important market is underpinned by the strength of our local partnerships, and I would like to thank SMHCC for their trust in our brands,” Radisson Hotel Group Chief Development Officer for Asia Pacific Ramzy Fenianos said.

Radisson Hotel Group operates six hotels in the country, including five Park Inn by Radisson hotels in Davao City, Clark, Iloilo City, Quezon City, and Bacolod City, as well as one Radisson Blu hotel in Cebu City.

The group’s pipeline includes Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson, and Radisson RED hotels in Cebu City, a Radisson Collection hotel in Boracay, and a Radisson Individuals member in Bohol.

SMHCC is a unit of Sy-led property developer SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

RHG operates over 1,360 hotels in 95 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave