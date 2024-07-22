THE TY Family’s GT Capital Holdings, Inc. received four major awards at the 14th Institutional Investor Corporate Awards of Hong Kong-based magazine Alpha Southeast Asia, held on July 9 in Singapore.

The awards recognized the company’s investor relations and corporate social responsibility efforts.

GT Capital was cited for having the best annual report in the Philippines for its 2023 integrated report, according to an e-mailed statement.

The conglomerate was also recognized as one of the top Philippine companies with the most consistent dividend policy, ranking second among nominees in this category.

GT Capital’s investor relations initiatives secured the third spot in the most organized investor relations category. The conglomerate also placed third in the most strategic corporate social responsibility category.

Nominees for the Institutional Investor Corporate Awards were ranked based on the results of the 14th annual institutional investor poll. This poll sought to identify the region’s top corporates based on their financial management, corporate governance, integrated reporting, corporate social responsibility, and investor relations.

Alpha Southeast Asia is the first and only institutional investment magazine focusing on Southeast Asia.

GT Capital is a listed conglomerate with business interests in banking, automotive assembly, importation, dealership, and financing, property development, life and general insurance, and infrastructure.

Its core companies include Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co., Toyota Motor Philippines Corp., Federal Land, Inc., Philippine AXA Life Insurance Corp., and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

