CLARK Water Corp., a unit of east zone concessionaire Manila Water Co., Inc., has installed a new solar power facility in one of its primary water treatment facilities.

A 19-kilowatt (kW) system at the Yakal Warehouse within its office compound and a 52-kW system at Pumping Station 1 were installed, the business unit said in a statement on Thursday.

“Currently, we obtain from the solar power facility around 5% of the total power requirement of Pumping Station 1, and we get around P40,000-50,000 savings on power costs monthly,” Clark Water General Manager Lyn Zamora said.

“Through this initiative, we also hope to reduce our carbon footprint that is also part of our sustainability goals in the company, and I know this is also part of the advocacy of the Clark Development Corp.,” she added.

Clark Water is a subsidiary of Manila Water Philippine Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Manila Water.

In 2019, the company first ventured into renewable energy with the installation of a 23-kW solar panel in its wastewater treatment plant, resulting in a cost savings of approximately P0.5 million since inception.

“Energy efficiency is a priority program across Manila Water’s business units in the East Zone and Non-East Zone,” Clark Water said.

Manila Water serves the east zone network of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera