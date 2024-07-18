RAZON-LED Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (Prime Infra) and its wholly owned subsidiary Prime Solar Solutions Corp. have inaugurated their 64-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Maragondon, Cavite.

“The completion of the Maragondon solar power plant is a significant milestone for Prime Infra’s portfolio,” Prime Infra President and Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Lucci said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr. Lucci said that the power plant is “certainly a part of Prime Infra’s wider sustainable strategy.”

The company’s power plant in Cavite is one of two power plants under Prime Solar’s first project, supplying up to 128 MW of power.

The other is the 64-MW solar power plant in Tanauan, Batangas, which was inaugurated in May.

Mr. Lucci said that the total capacity is expected to power about 84,000 households and displace over 100,000 tons of coal per year.

Both the Maragandon and Tanauan solar power plants were constructed in April 2023. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera