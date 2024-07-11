LOCAL AIRLINES said they are now planning to capitalize on the increased weekly seat capacity between the Philippines and South Korea by introducing new routes and expanding their flight services.

“With the additional 10,000 seats, we now have greater flexibility to expand operations in South Korea, whether it be by introducing new routes, increasing flight frequencies, or using larger aircraft to boost tourist traffic,” Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Alexander G. Lao said in a Viber message on Tuesday.

This comes after the signing of the bilateral air services agreement between the Philippines and South Korea which allows an increase in the seat entitlements for flights between the two countries.

Under the new agreement, the Philippines and South Korea will have an additional 10,000 seats per week to 30,000 from the existing capacity of 20,000, the Department of Transportation said in a statement.

Cebu Pacific described the new agreement as a significant development for the aviation industry.

Currently, it offers flights to Seoul from Manila, Clark, and Cebu.

“PAL management constantly reviews opportunities to further expand its global network,” said Philippine Airlines (PAL) Spokesperson Cielo C. Villaluna.

Currently, PAL operates daily flights between Manila and Seoul and daily flights between Manila and Busan.

The flag carrier also operates daily services between Seoul and Cebu, Seoul and Kalibo, and Tagbilaran and Seoul.

Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines likewise said that it will strategize to leverage the increase in seat entitlements by optimizing current capacity and integrating this into its forthcoming flight expansion plans to South Korea.

AirAsia Philippines offers daily flights to Seoul. — Ashley Erika O. Jose