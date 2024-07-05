FEDERAL EXPRESS Corp. (FedEx) plans to expand its facility at Clark International Airport (CIA) to accommodate increasing demand from small- and medium-sized enterprises and large freight shippers seeking access to global markets, the company announced on Thursday.

The company has entered into an agreement with Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD), the operator of CIA, to initiate the expansion project, FedEx said in a statement.

Upon completion, the expansion will increase the size of the company’s current 17,000-square-meter facility twofold.

The facility currently boasts a sorting capacity of 9,000 parcels per hour and includes a 630-square-meter area dedicated to freight handling.

“The new facility is set to offer enhanced capabilities that will benefit local businesses looking to amplify their presence in international markets and support the growing demand for e-commerce, freight, and cold-chain shipments across the Asia-Pacific region,” said the company.

FedEx also said that the expansion encompasses the establishment of additional aprons and taxiways, aimed at enhancing cargo handling capabilities.

“These developments are expected to bring economic benefits to the northern Luzon region, providing job opportunities for the local community and serving as an economic stimulus in the region,” it added.

FedEx established its presence in Clark in October 2021, marking an extension of its 40-year history in the Philippines. — Justine Irish D. Tabile