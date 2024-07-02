GT CAPITAL Holdings, Inc. has named George S. Uy-Tioco, Jr. as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective Monday (July 1).

Mr. Uy-Tioco, Jr. assumes the CFO position following the retirement of Franciso H. Suarez, Jr., GT Capital said in a filing to the stock exchange on Monday.

Before joining GT Capital, Mr. Uy-Tioco, Jr. served as the corporate finance head of ING Bank N.V. Manila Branch from June 2021 to March 2024.

Prior to that, he held the position of head of mergers and acquisitions at BPI Capital Corp. from 2013 to 2021.

“Mr. Uy-Tioco, Jr. has a proven, robust finance and investment background with over 25 years of experience in investment banking, asset management, business development, and general management,” GT Capital said.

“He has handled key transactions on mergers and acquisitions, and possesses invaluable financial advisory experience across various sectors, including banking, energy, and telecommunications, among others,” it added.

GT Capital has interests in banking, automotive assembly, importation, dealership, and financing, property development, life and general insurance, and infrastructure.

On Monday, GT Capital shares dropped by 6.77% or P42, closing at P578 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave