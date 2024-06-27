GLOBE Telecom, Inc. announced on Tuesday a partnership with Lynk to assess the potential of satellite-direct-to-phone communication services in remote areas of the Philippines.

“The recent signing of the new agreement signifies a crucial step towards enhancing connectivity and communication access within the country, particularly in unserved and underserved areas,” the telecommunications company said in a statement.

Lynk is an international company that develops satellite-to-mobile-phone constellation technology to enhance mobile phone service coverage.

The partnership aims to bring and enhance connectivity in the country, especially in remote and underserved areas, Globe said, adding that the collaboration covers a one-year period or until June 2025.

“We are looking for a solution to bring life-enabling connectivity to as many Filipinos as possible. Through this satellite-direct-to-phone service, we hope to provide access wherever our customers are, connecting the unconnected through disruptive technology,” Globe Director and Head of Network Strategy and Technology Enablement Gerhard Tan said.

The company said pilot areas for the program are Zambales, Pangasinan, Siargao, and Leyte.

Globe also said the program will take advantage of Lynk’s low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite constellation to deliver short-message service, IP-messaging apps, and emergency alerts in target regions without traditional network coverage.

“These regions include far-flung locations with existing Globe enterprise clients and government installations, as well as tourist destinations with limited or unreliable cellular coverage,” Globe said.

Last year, the two parties conducted a field trial of the low-Earth-orbit satellite, making the telco company the first one to do so.

In 2022, the two companies signed an agreement for Globe to be able to use the LEO satellite as a mobile base station for standard unmodified phones.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares in the company closed P42 or 2.09 higher to end at P2,050 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose