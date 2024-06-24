SAN Miguel Corp. is likely to start the construction of its P95-billion Pasig River Expressway (PAREX) project next year or once the company gets an environmental compliance certificate (ECC), according to the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB).

“San Miguel wrote that they would comply with the requirements vis a vis environmental clearance certificate,” TRB Executive Director Alvin A. Carullo told reporters last week. “As of now, they are not abandoning the project. It is now a live project.”

San Miguel is finalizing the final engineering drawings of the project that are expected to be completed by October, Mr. Carullo said, adding that the company must first submit the final detailed engineering plan for PAREX.

The TRB said San Miguel must also redesign the project to ensure heritage structures are not affected, Mr. Carullo said.

“When the Office of the President approved the project there were some conditions,” he said. “For example, the original design will pass through Malacañang, but there are restrictions, so they have to redesign the main alignment.”

San Miguel has yet to submit its target construction date because it is still trying to secure all permits.

But Mr. Carullo said it is possible for the project to start construction next year as long as the company secures the environmental permit.

“It is possible,” he said. “The main problem now is the ECC. Once they secure the ECC and other permits, they will seek the notice to proceed from TRB.”

The project is expected to provide an alternative and faster link to Metro Manila’s largest business districts such as the Makati Business District, Ortigas Center, and Bonifacio Global City.

In March, San Miguel said it would abandon the 19.37-kilometer, six-lane, all-elevated expressway that traverses Pasig River amid public opposition given its impact on the environment.

However, two months after the announcement, the company said it was not abandoning the project and was trying to address concerns for PAREX to move forward. — Ashley Erika O. Jose