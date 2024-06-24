AYALA Land Premier, Inc. said it has broken ground for its 51-storey exclusive residential project Park Villas in Makati City.

In a statement on June 21, the property developer said Park Villas would feature 45 villas, with each villa occupying the entire floor and located inside the Ayala Triangle Gardens.

Park Villas is LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-registered, reflecting Ayala Land Premier and the Tagle Group’s commitment to environmental stewardship, it said. “This aligns with their vision to create extraordinary living spaces that harmonize with sustainable principles.”

“Together with the new Mandarin Hotel, the Park Central Towers and now, the iconic Park Villas, we are committed to setting a new benchmark in contemporary living and sustainability,” Ayala Land Premier President Joseph Carmichael Z. Jugo said in a statement.

The company said the villas, spanning 610 square meters fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the view of Ayala Triangle Gardens and the Makati City Skyline to the northwest and Urdaneta Village and the Bonifacio Global City Skyline to the southeast.

Among the amenities are thermal protective glass, strong data support, expansive service areas, a lounge, pool complex and a 2,400 sq.m wellness facility.

Park Villas pushes the boundaries of urban living while honoring the city’s legacy, said Marc Louie Tagle, president and chief executive officer at the Tagle Group of Companies.

“It embodies the shared vision and uncompromising commitment of Ayala Land Premier and the Tagle Group, bringing a new high-rise that will continue the Makati redevelopment story,” he said in the same statement.

Ayala Land Premiere said the design of Park Villas was credited to Skidmore, Owings & Merrill for the architecture and Yabu Pushelberg for the interiors.

The company said Park Villas, Ayala Land Premier’s signature development, touts to be a landmark addition to the Makati skyline.

“This iconic project is posed to contribute significantly to the city’s narrative of urban sophistication and progress and mark a new chapter in the city’s vibrant history,” he said. — ARAI