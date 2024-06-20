THE Quezon City local government awarded to Japanese telecommunications firm InfiniVAN, Inc. the contract to digitalize its city hall’s departments using a document management system (DMS) technology.

InfiniVAN was awarded the project to equip the city with an artificial intelligence-powered DMS suite with a bid offer of P29.5 million, based on a notice dated June 18.

“It’s not only Quezon City; all local governments have a problem with physical documents. Being the most, as far as we know, digitized city right now, we are going towards the digitization of the documents,” City Administrator Michael Victor N. Alimurung told BusinessWorld at the sidelines of the contract awarding on Tuesday.

InfiniVAN Senior Vice-President for Special Projects Koji Ishizaka said the company aims to digitalize the Quezon City Hall’s departments, as well as those of other local government units.

“Some departments, like the Business Permit and Licensing Office, City Assessors Office, and other major departments, already have some form of DMS,” InfiniVAN Business Development Manager for Special Projects Joshua Wan Remollo said.

The AI feature of the system will allow for less manual coding and physical storage of documents, Mr. Remollo said.

“Everything can be placed either on the cloud or through an on-premises solution for the storage of all the files. So, this is cost-effective, cost-efficient,” he added.

Asked about data privacy and cybersecurity concerns, he said InfiniVAN is using a DMS solution that has been certified by different institutions all around the world.

“We have already coordinated this with the Department of Information and Communications Technology and with other relevant government agencies in order to secure the different documents,” Mr. Remollo said.

He said InfiniVAN is “promoting the highest level of security for data encryption.” — A.R.A. Inosante