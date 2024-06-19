MONDE Nissin Corp. and social enterprise group Hapinoy have entered into a yearlong partnership aimed at supporting sari-sari stores and agricultural groups, the listed company said on Tuesday.

The partnership will provide educational opportunities and capital grants through Monde Nissin’s Tulong Sulong livelihood program, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

On June 1, Monde Nissin and Hapinoy signed a memorandum of agreement for the program, which includes training for 40 existing sari-sari stores.

The initiative will establish new sari-sari stores that will be operated by five agricultural cooperatives and community organizations in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Negros Region, and Davao Region, the company said.

“Sari-sari stores bridge gaps, ensuring that our products are readily available at the neighborhood level. Meanwhile, the agricultural sector plays a crucial role in producing the raw materials that make our products what they are today,” Monde Nissin Corporate and Government Affairs Head Maria Olive Y. Misa said.

For its part, Hapinoy will distribute learning modules on business and financial management and offer packages that include inventory grants, store merchandise, and marketing materials to beneficiary sari-sari stores.

It will also open the ground-up stores as avenues for new business ventures for selected multipurpose agricultural cooperatives.

“Under the Tulong Sulong campaign, Monde Nissin’s sari-sari store enablement program is a step towards the company’s north star advocacy of inclusive growth,” Monde Nissin said.

“Monde Nissin plans to launch more programs aimed at its ambition of improving the well-being of people and the planet through sustainable solutions for food security,” it added.

A global food and beverage company, some of Monde Nissin’s brands include Lucky Me! noodles, SkyFlakes crackers, Fita crackers, Monde baked goods, and Quorn meat alternative products.

The program is in line with the company’s 45th anniversary celebration.

Monde Nissin stocks fell by 2.32% or 24 centavos to P10.58 per share on Tuesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave