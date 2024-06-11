GOTIANUN-LED Filinvest Hospitality Corp. (FHC) is banking on its new hotel and food and beverage (F&B) offerings to support the company’s growth plans.

The expected launch of the Grafik Pine House Baguio in the first quarter of 2025 will be the first property under the company’s new hotel line called Grafik Hotel Collection, FHC said in a statement to the stock exchange on Monday.

Grafik Pine House Baguio is located within Camp John Hay in Baguio City. It sits on a 5,700 square-meter property and will have over 200 rooms, various dining outlets, a spa, and meeting areas.

The building’s structural phase has been completed and is now scheduled to have a topping off ceremony this month.

FHC is the hospitality arm of the Gotianun family’s listed holding company Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC).

“After a strong 2023, we’re confident in full tourism recovery in 2024, showcasing the lasting appeal of the Philippines. As the Filinvest Group sets its sights on faster growth and making a positive impact on Philippine tourism and nation-building, our hospitality business aims to be a significant contributor to its overall plan,” FHC’s First Senior Vice-President Francis Nathaniel C. Gotianun.

FHC is also conducting renovations at its Crimson Mactan hotel in Cebu. Among the new offerings is the Azure Beach Club, a modern beachfront space that allows for sophisticated escapism while listening to music and enjoying cocktail concoctions.

The hotel also opened a Japanese restaurant, Aka, that offers omakase, kaiseki, and à la carte menu.

FHC is also banking on its Quest Hotel brand, with branches in Cebu, Clark, and Tagaytay. It offers facilities and personalized service to cater the needs of business groups.

The company’s Timberland Highlands Resort in San Mateo, Rizal also opened a new bike park in the first quarter, catering to mountain bike enthusiasts and those seeking to experience nature within the city.

FHC’s hospitality portfolio covers seven hotels ranging from high-end five-star properties under the Crimson brand to Quest hotels and Timberland which serve the mid-priced leisure markets.

On the F&B segment, FHC is also growing its cafe restaurant brand, Baker J, which currently has five branches in Alabang, Clark, Tagaytay, Taguig, and Rizal.

Baker J offers Parisien-baked pastries and coffee accompanied with a diverse range of plated dishes.

For 2023, FHC recorded a 48% jump in its revenue to P2.9 billion led by better occupancy rates, higher average room rates, and increased contributions from its F&B outlets.

FDC stocks were unchanged at P5.42 per share on Monday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave