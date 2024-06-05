THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said the bank accounts and other assets of Maria Francesca Tan (MFT) Group of Companies, Inc. have been frozen due to alleged illegal investment activities, while Calata Corp. officials have been ordered to pay P8 million in fines for making “misleading and exaggerated” statements about a project.

In a resolution promulgated on May 13, the Court of Appeals (CA) granted the petition of the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to freeze MFT Group’s bank, securities, and insurance accounts for a 20-day period, the SEC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The freeze order covers 138 bank accounts, four securities accounts, and four insurance accounts.

“Under Section 10 of Republic Act No. 9160 or the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001, as amended, the CA may issue a freeze order upon a verified ex parte petition by the AMLC and after determination that probable cause exists that any monetary instrument or property is in any way related to an unlawful activity,” the SEC said.

In a separate resolution promulgated on May 17, the CA also granted the AMLC’s ex parte application for a bank inquiry order, allowing it to inquire or examine the bank, securities, and insurance accounts of the group within a 120-day period.

“The freeze and bank inquiry orders were issued after the MFT Group was found to be soliciting investments from the public without the necessary licenses from the SEC,” the corporate regulator said.

“The MFT Group promised guaranteed returns ranging from 12% to 18% of the amount they invested, which was considered as interest income…,” it added.

In a separate statement, the SEC said that officers of former listed company Calata Corp. were ordered to pay P8 million in fines for allegedly making “misleading and exaggerated” statements about its Mactan Leisure City project, inducing the public to buy the company’s shares in 2016.

The SEC said that Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 148 promulgated a decision on May 28 saying that Joseph H. Calata and Jose Marie E. Fabella were deemed “guilty beyond reasonable doubt” of two counts of violation of Republic Act No. 8799 or the Securities Regulation Code.

Mr. Calata is the company’s chairman, president, and chief executive officer, while Mr. Fabella is the corporate secretary, compliance officer, and corporate information officer.

“Calata and Fabella were sentenced to pay fines amounting to P4 million each, or to serve time in prison should they fail to pay the fines on account of insolvency,” the SEC said.

“Fabella, with the consent and authority of Calata, was found to have made misleading statements in the company’s disclosures to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) about its partnership with Sino-America Gaming and Macau Resources Group Ltd. for the development of a $1.4 billion integrated resort and casino project called Mactan Leisure City,” it added.

The PSE ordered the delisting of Calata Corp. back in 2017 due to its repeated violations of PSE Disclosure Rules and Delisting Rules.

BusinessWorld tried to reach out to MFT Group and Mr. Calata for comments. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave