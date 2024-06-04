ELECTRIC MOBILITY and battery-swapping technology firm Gogoro Philippines is planning to introduce more financing options to capture the prepaid market amid increasing demand for green scooters.

The company saw growing interests for electric two-wheel vehicles among different market segments, Gogoro Philippines said in a statement on Monday.

With the growing demand, the company is introducing more financing options by the second quarter while also making more units available, Gogoro Philippines said.

Gogoro Philippines is a partnership among Ayala Corp., Globe Telecom, Inc.’s 917Ventures, and electric vehicle company Gogoro, Inc.

“To make its innovative two-wheel batteries-swapping ecosystem more accessible to a wider population, Gogoro is looking to introduce new energy plans for the prepaid market without a lockup period,” Gogoro Philippines said.

In 2023, Gogoro introduced its subscription-based energy plans in the Philippines or its Swap-and-Go plans allowing riders to swap out depleted batteries with newly charged ones.

The electric vehicle company said it is planning to expand its GoStations to provide accessible charging solutions and battery-swapping technology to its customers.

To date, the company has a total of 14 GoStations spread across Metro Manila. It is planning to add seven more within the first semester, bringing its GoStations to a total of 21.

Gogoro Philippines is also planning to commence operations in Visayas and Mindanao within this year. — A.E.O. Jose