MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) said it has switched on the P170.81-million Malinta Substation in Valenzuela City, aiming to enhance electricity services in the area.

The project involved the conversion of the substation’s old 115-kilovolt (kV) conventional single bus switchyard into a modern indoor-type double bus configuration gas-insulated switchgear.

Meralco said the new substation will help limit incidents of scheduled and long power outages to the benefit of customers in Valenzuela and Malabon.

“This will also enhance both the reliability and flexibility of the substation and the 115 kV sub-transmission line system,” Meralco said.

In February, Meralco said it has energized two new smart substations in Taguig City to cater to the growing demand in the business center.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc. has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera