Metro Pacific Water unit Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water, Inc. (COBI) said it is seeking immediate resolution with the Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD) over the latter’s unsettled accounts.

“Efforts to reach an amicable solution with Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD) over outstanding payments and water pricing have been impeded by a lack of COWD representation,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said that a meeting took place on April 30 with COWD, which included representatives from LWUA, Metro Pacific Water, Congressman’s office, and COBI.

“However, only one COWD director was present, thereby not reaching a quorum to provide a needed resolution, which is the outstanding balance of COWD to COBI,” the company said.

“This absence of representation from COWD raises concerns about their commitment to resolving the issue and compromising water supply for their consumers,” it added.

The company noted that LWUA has already intervened to mediate and prevent service disruptions, particularly during the El Niño season.

“They requested a 30-day extension to facilitate discussions between Metro Pacific Water and COWD. Unfortunately, despite multiple negotiation meetings, an agreement could not be reached,” it said.

“At this point, we are still open for an immediate and swift resolution of unsettled accounts. We encourage COWD to work with us to ensure a secure water supply for all Cagayanons,” the company added.

Metro Pacific Water is a wholly owned water infrastructure investment subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

MPIC is one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific, the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

