AYALA Corp. announced on Tuesday a cooperation deal with the New Zealand Trade and Enterprise to explore potential business opportunities.

The two parties signed the agreement on April 19 during the official state visit of New Zealand (nz) Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to the Philippines, Ayala Corp. said in a statement.

“We are excited that there is renewed interest for New Zealand to explore opportunities in our country. Likewise, we are interested in what we can learn from our Kiwi friends across a wide range of industries and sectors,” Ayala Corp. Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said.

Mr. Luxon introduced the Ayala group to a delegation of senior business leaders from various New Zealand industries, including manufacturing, airlines, food and beverage, education, and energy.

In 2023, New Zealand ranked as the Philippines’ 28th trading partner, with total trade amounting to $495.37 million.

Ayala Corp. saw a 39% rise in its 2023 net income to P38.07 billion as consolidated revenue surged by 12% to P341.9 billion.

On Tuesday, shares of Ayala Corp. climbed by 0.9% or P5.50 to P615 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave