FIRST GEN Corp. on Tuesday said it will continue supplying renewable energy for the Philippine Manufacturing Co. of Murata, Inc.’s (PMM) Batangas facility under a renewed contract.

“The supply deal is aligned with the commitment of the Japan-based electronics giant to shift electricity used in all its factories and offices around the world to 100% renewable energy by 2050,” the Lopez-led energy provider said in a statement.

PMM is the local branch of Murata, a worldwide manufacturer and innovator of electronic components and solutions, providing parts for various technology companies.

PMM and First Gen first signed a supply contract in 2021.

First Gen said the new deal stipulates that PMM’s power supply will originate from the Bacon-Manito geothermal power facility in Bicol, which is operated by First Gen subsidiary Energy Development Corp., the world’s largest vertically integrated geothermal company.

“The renewal of our supply agreement with First Gen highlights our companies’ decarbonization and sustainability goals,” said Masayoshi Koda, president of PMM.

“While we aim to capture the demand for components that support emerging technologies, we want to do so in a manner that is cost-efficient, best in class, and carbon-neutral,” he added.

PMM’s manufacturing facility is located within First Philippine Industrial Park economic zone in Batangas, which is said to be the company’s largest manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia.

Its facility manages the production of multilayer capacitors for electric vehicles and sixth-generation wireless communications technology.

“Together, we in First Gen and PMM are not just reducing emissions but also shaping a future where environmental responsibility and growth go hand in hand,” said Francis Giles B. Puno, president and chief operating officer of First Gen.

First Gen is targeting to grow its renewable energy portfolio to up to 13 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 from the current capacity of more than 3.4 GW. — Ashley Erika O. Jose