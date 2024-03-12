LISTED property developer Cityland Development Corp. announced on Monday its City North Tower project along North Avenue in Quezon City.

“City North Tower… will rise in the bustling commercial and business district of Quezon City,” the company said in a statement.

The 50-storey condominium project, which will be located across the future common station of Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 7, MRT 3, Light Rail Transit Line 1, and Metro Manila Subway, will have commercial, office, and residential units.

“It is just walking distance from Quezon City’s biggest malls SM North EDSA and TriNoma, banks, restaurants, government offices, and other places of interest, thus making it an ideal place of total living comfort and convenience,” Cityland said.

The City North Tower will have amenities such as swimming pool, multipurpose room with movable play set, gym, and viewing deck.

The project’s residential segment will offer studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, the company said.

In September last year, Cityland announced the turnover of its 40-storey 101 Xavierville condominium project along Xavierville Avenue, Barangay Loyola Heights in Quezon City.

The property, launched in 2018, is a commercial and residential condominium that has studio, one-bedroom, and commercial units. It caters to students, young professionals, and couples starting a family.

Cityland’s projects consist of medium to high-rise office, commercial, residential condominiums, residential subdivisions, and farm lots. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave