THE power subsidiary of listed EEI Corp. has secured a deal with Dagupan Doctors Villaflor Memorial Hospital (DDVMH) in Pangasinan for a solar rooftop system.

EEI Power Corp. will build a 145.2-kilowatt peak solar photovoltaic rooftop system for DDVMH, the listed company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The solar rooftop system will have 264 units of 550-watt peak monocrystalline photovoltaic solar panels.

It is expected to yield an average annual energy output of 183,680 kilowatt-hours.

“Over its 25-year lifespan, the photovoltaic system is estimated to save DDVMH up to P20 million in electricity expenses,” EEI Power said.

“It is projected to curtail carbon emission by approximately 128 metric tons annually, equivalent to planting 2,150 trees,” it added.

DDVMH is a private tertiary hospital that sits across a two-hectare area in Dagupan City. It features 100 beds and over 150 medical consultants and paramedical staff. The hospital is a part of the Mount Grace Hospitals, Inc. network.

Aside from solar solutions, EEI Power offers various power-related products and services such as high, medium, and low voltage equipment, as well as preventive maintenance, upgrades, power quality analysis, among others.

On Thursday, EEI Corp. shares rose by 0.57% or three centavos to P5.28 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave