THE Australian Embassy in the Philippines has pledged support for energy company ACEN Corp. in exploring additional opportunities in Australia following the company’s deal with the First Nations Yindjibarndi people.

“What ACEN and the Yindjibarndi group are doing is fully aligned with the strategic partnership between Australia and the Philippines,” said Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Hae Kyong Yu in a statement.

“We are happy to collaborate and work together to ensure that the partnership is mutually beneficial and sustainable,” she added.

Last year, ACEN partnered with the aboriginal group through Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corp. to develop and operate large-scale renewable energy projects in Western Australia.

“The partnership is one of the largest indigenous-led renewable energy initiatives in Australia, with a focus on sustainable development and economic opportunities,” the embassy said.

Under the partnership, ACEN and the Yindjibarndi group will be creating Yindjibarndi Energy Corp. to develop wind, solar, and renewable energy projects on Yindjibarndi Ngurra, a 13,000-square kilometer area within the group’s exclusive native title land.

“ACEN has established a solid footprint in Australia’s renewable energy sector, contributing significantly to the country’s clean energy transition and sustainability goals,” the embassy said.

Prior to its partnership with the Yindjibarndi, ACEN had also partnered with another First Nations group — the Anaiwan people — in New South Wales after launching its New England solar project in March 2023. — Justine Irish D. Tabile