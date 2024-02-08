JAC Motors (Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co., Ltd.) has appointed Astara as its exclusive importer in the Philippines.

Astara, a Europe-based automotive distributor, will distribute the brand’s cars, pick-ups, and spare parts locally, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

David Zhang, vice-president of Chinese automaker JAC Motors, said the Philippines is a strategic and practical market for the company.

“In the future, JAC will strictly adhere to the user-centric business philosophy and bolster the relationship with Astara to provide better products and better service experience for Filipino users,” he said.

Astara said that the partnership will allow it to solidify its dealer network, introduce electrified models, and implement effective strategies to promote and strengthen the brand’s image and products.

Astara is also the exclusive Philippine distributor of other Chinese brands such as GAC Motor and Jiangling Motors Corp., as well as the French brand Peugeot. — Justine Irish D. Tabile