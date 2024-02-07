THE Department of Energy (DoE) has partnered with Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) to promote the use of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), aiming to bolster clean transportation initiatives in the country.

The Energy department recently signed a memorandum of agreement with MMPC, the Philippine unit of Japanese car manufacturer Mitsubishi Motors Corp., to lend out a PHEV unit, it said in a social media post on Tuesday.

PHEVs are “hybrid electric vehicles with a rechargeable energy storage system that can be charged from an external electric energy source, the department said.

Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla has encouraged MMPC to “continuously support the clean transport system through extending their innovation to EV charging stations and other EV infrastructure.”

This also includes assistance for the development of soft skills on the new technologies.

Under the Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry, the DoE aims to raise the rollout of EVs in the Philippines to 10%, or beyond the 5% mandated under the Republic Act No. 11697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act.

By 2028, the DoE wants to roll out approximately 2.45 million EVs comprising of cars, tricycles, motorcycles, and buses and installation of 65,000 EV charging stations nationwide.

As of January, Mr. Lotilla said there were 194 battery EVs, 19 plug-in hybrid EVs, 30 hybrid EVs, and 32 light EVs registered, while 96 commercial EV charging stations had been deployed as of December last year. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera