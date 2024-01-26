ePLDT, Inc., the information and communications technology (ICT) subsidiary of PLDT Inc., named Ricardo “Reggie” Regino as its vice-president and chief sales officer on Thursday.

“In this new role, Mr. Regino will be responsible for developing and executing ePLDT’s go-to-market strategy and building a high-performing sales organization,” ePLDT said in an e-mailed statement.

“Mr. Regino brings over 25 years of international ICT experience,” it added.

Before joining ePLDT, Mr. Regino held executive roles at Crayon Philippines, IBM Philippines, and Microsoft Philippines.

In these positions, he was responsible for leading sales strategy, consulting, brand management, customer relationship management, operations, service delivery, and business development, ePLDT said.

“In my dialogues with customers, we learned that cloud migration has become an integral facet of every digital transformation journey,” Mr. Regino said.

“I am pleased to be part of ePLDT as we help our customers realize their digitalization thrusts with our secure outcome-based multicloud solutions,” he added.

Cloud migration is “the process of moving data, application, and workloads from an on-premises data center to a cloud-based infrastructure or from one cloud environment to another,” according to IBM.

ePLDT currently supports local enterprises and government agencies.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — SJT